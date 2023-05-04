Ohio Senator J.D. Vance calls for more testing in East Palestine

(NewsNation) — Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance is calling for more testing and resources for the residents of East Palestine, Ohio, who are still dealing with the aftermath of a train derailment that poured toxic chemicals into the soil, air and water around their community.

Vance sat down with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas for an exclusive interview about the struggles residents face in East Palestine.

Vance told NewsNation he isn’t surprised that independent testing revealed dioxins in the area surrounding the site of the Norfolk-Southern train derailment. He reiterated the need for cleanup efforts to continue, especially the removal of contaminated soil.

“People are never going to have confidence that their homes are safe when they’re living right next to toxic dirt,” Vance said.

Vance said while the Environmental Protection Agency and Norfolk Southern should continue performing chemical tests in and around the crash site, independent testing is also needed for people to feel secure.

“I’ve learned from talking to people in East Palestinian is that they mistrust rightfully so Norfolk Southern but they also mistrust the EPA and a lot of federal authorities,” Vance said.

Vance said he and other leaders are working on long-term initiatives for the community, including long-term testing and resources for those who may suffer health problems.

“We don’t fully understand all of the consequences of what’s happened in that area,” Vance said.

Vance also called for more investigation into the decision to do a controlled burn on the cars carrying vinyl chloride, which were at risk for spontaneously exploding. One question he wants answered is why the company that owned the tankers wasn’t involved in the decision.

While some residents have expressed a desire to rebuild the town, which has suffered from the economic impacts of the derailment, Vance said those who want to move away should have access to the resources they need to leave.

“I think it’s ultimately up to the residents here for whether they think that it’s safe to live in the community,” Vance said.