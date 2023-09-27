Ohio senators question EPA on East Palestine

(NewsNation) — Nearly eight months have passed since the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and NewsNation has kept a focus on the impact to people living there, including during an exclusive town hall hosted by Chris Cuomo on Tuesday.

“We’ve lived in our home for 25 years and we have never, never been as sick as we have since February 3rd of this year,” resident Lori O’Connell said at the town hall.

As East Palestine deals every day with the fallout, there’s now a renewed push for help. This week, Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance issued a calling to the Environmental Protection Agency to study whether a public health emergency should be declared for the area. The lawmakers say it could lead to more health coverage being offered.

“They’re very concerned about long term impacts. If you had a rash on your arm three months afterwards, what it might be in a year or two years or five years,” Brown said.

Vance added: “The lack of adequate health care over the long term is going to be something we have to keep our eye on.”

The push comes days after over three dozen state delegates and state senators from across the country called on President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for East Palestine to allow for extra resources and assistance.

The group wrote: “The long-term effects on residents of the hazardous chemical release are still not known.”

They continued: “This community feels overlooked and left behind.”

Wednesday in Washington, NewsNation asked Congressman Bill Johnson, who represents East Palestine, about the biggest need for the people there.

“They need somebody to listen to them. They want to make sure the railroad is hearing them. The federal and state EPA are hearing them,” Rep. Johnson, R-Ohio, said.

Johnson added it’s important for media outlets to keep covering the aftermath of the train derailment.

“They want their village back. That’s what I hope the media is going to go and capture is the heart and the resiliency of the people there in East Palestine,” Johnson said.

Brown told NewsNation federal emergency teams from FEMA and the EPA continue to be in East Palestine. However, he believes Norfolk Southern’s response has fallen short.

Brown hopes a possible public health emergency declaration from the EPA can bring even more assistance for people living there.