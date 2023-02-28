Ohio train derailment: EPA visits, community lists demands

(NewsNation) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan warned East Palestine, Ohio, locals on Tuesday not to expose themselves to outdoor water and soil, but said drinking water and breathing seem to be safe.

His visit aligned with the opening of a new community center, which now serves as a place where the public can come talk with EPA officials and learn about resources available to them. Many residents still fear returning home nearly a month after a train derailment caused a release of toxic chemicals into the air.

“I mean that was our home that we were going to be able to pay off and live in, and maybe we’ll move south somewhere,” said resident Amy Dettmer, who lives about 100 feet from the derailment site, “We can’t do any of that now.”

Residents told NewsNation that communication from elected officials and federal agencies has been impersonal, consisting mainly of pamphlets being left on doorsteps.

“Just like COVID, (Biden) hid in his basement — he’s not gonna come here,” East Palestine resident Joe Helpy said. “Why would he? Convenient that (Gov.) DeWine broke his ankle and he doesn’t have to come back. And Buttigieg, whatever his name is, he showed up (after) 3 weeks? That’s not concern. That’s not care.”

EPA outreach teams have dropped off informational flyers to more than 500 households and conducted nearly 600 home re-entry screenings, the agency said.

“In addition to the federal government knocking on doors — which may or may not be welcomed — we’re working with local volunteers and community organizations to get this information out,” Regan said at a news conference Tuesday.

The East Palestine community has taken some matters into their own hands, They’re now demanding safe housing, health monitoring and independent environmental testing.

A community organization known as River Valley Organizing (RVO) issued the demands Tuesday, addressing both the federal government and Norfolk Southern, the company whose train derailed on Feb. 3.

“When the national press and celebrities lose interest and go home, our region will still be left dealing with this mess for years to come,” said Daniel Winston, the co-executive director of the RVO group. “These demands outline what East Palestine and other impacted communities need right now and going forward.”

Residents in East Palestine said at a community meeting last week that they don’t feel safe and feel their questions have gone unanswered. They’re now saying that anyone who would prefer to stay in a hotel or other safe housing should be able to — at Norfolk Southern’s cost.

They also called on the EPA to immediately begin and continue testing soil, water and air throughout the region, and commit to regular public meetings to explain their findings.

“Norfolk Southern must pay for an independent scientist, hired by residents, to represent the community and participate in all technical meetings regarding testing, cleanup, and safety plans,” RVO said in a news release issued Tuesday.

In addition to water and soil testing, residents are demanding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services provide ongoing health monitoring and testing for people in the impacted area. Those evaluations must come with the guarantee of health coverage and should be paid for by Norfolk Southern, according to the release.

To avoid further contamination, community members warned against disposing of derailment site waste in a nearby thermal toxic incinerator, saying “we need a safety plan for resuming cleanup.”

On Saturday, EPA officials ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments from the site, promising to resume cleanup “very soon,” the Associated Press reported.