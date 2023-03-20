Oklahoma politician raises concerns about Ohio toxic waste

(NewsNation) — Nobody wants toxic waste in their backyard.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., voiced her concerns to NewsNation about some of the toxic waste that went to a Michigan facility after the Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio last month.

Her concerns come as states have questioned and even turned down shipments, which the EPA said Friday they can’t do.

Now Dingell is calling for a national review of the sites where toxic waste is disposed of.

“I don’t believe that it should be going in a site like the Romulus injection wells, which is very close to tributaries that go into the Detroit River in the Great Lakes,” she said. “I think we need a national discussion about whether these kinds of sites should be in populated urban areas or populated areas where there’s a threat to the environment.”

Officials with Michigan’s environmental agency say a facility that received waste from the Ohio site was aproved to dispose of the waste safely.

Last weekend, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt stopped a shipment of waste from East Palestine from ending up in his state.

People living near a waste disposal site in Indiana have raised serious concerns about having the toxic waste near their homes.

One resident told NewsNation they weren’t sure what the longterm effects of the waste might be.

So far, Norfolk Southern has attempted to ship or shipped waste from the site to Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan and Ohio.