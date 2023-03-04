Residents line up for supplies after East Palestine derailment

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of cars in East Palestine, Ohio, lined up to wait for donated basic supplies like water, food and blankets.

Some families waited nearly 3 hours to receive supplies from the Brightside Project. And while residents there are grateful for the help, they still want more to be done from federal officials.

It’s been over a month since the train derailment and residents on the ground are still feeling the impact and feel left behind

Some residents who live half a mile from the train derailment had moved into a hotel for a week but returned home after Norfolk Southern stopped reimbursing them. They’re now worried about the potential long-term health effects on their children.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Southern told residents during a town hall the company was “sorry” for the train derailment. East Palestine Mayor Trent R. Conaway told NewNation that’s simply not enough for him.

“I’m not satisfied. I’m cautiously optimistic,” Conaway said.

Several other residents have told NewsNation they’re still experiencing symptoms and are hoping life can get back to normal soon.