Scammers target Ohio residents after train derailment

(NewsNation) — Officials are warning residents of East Palestine, Ohio to be on the lookout for scammers impersonating railroad and government officials in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that exposed toxic materials to the community last month.

Residents have reported health problems and raised concerns about the long-term effects of chemical exposures. Now, scammers are looking to cash in on those fears.

Door-to-door scammers impersonating officials from Norfolk Southern and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been handing out booklets on natural healing and samples of activated charcoal, according to a Facebook post from the East Palestine Fire Department.

The department warned residents to check IDs if someone claims to represent an organization and to turn in any charcoal samples they may have received.

Activated charcoal is used in water filters, which could help remove toxic chemicals, and it’s also used in medicine to treat cases of acute poisoning. However, it’s not a good idea to take it unless supervised by a doctor.

Taking activated charcoal along with other medications — like antidepressants and birth control — could make them less effective.

Elderly Americans are especially vulnerable to scams. The FBI reported Americans 60 and older lost $724 million to scams last year alone.

In addition to verifying IDs, people should be careful about giving personal information to those going door-to-door and report any suspicious activity to police.