Train derailment toxic waste removal to resume after ‘pause’

A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

(NewsNation) — Waste removal from the train derailment site in eastern Ohio is scheduled to resume next week after measures to take the materials out of state were halted over residential outrage, federal authorities announced Sunday.

On Saturday, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had “paused” efforts to remove the waste and ship it to plants in Texas and Michigan after a number of complaints surfaced. In a news conference about the East Palestine derailment Sunday, the agency announced it has found a in-state locations that would accept some of the material.

“As we work to identify additional options, some of the liquid wastes will be sent to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, where we’ll be disposed of in an underground injection well,” EPA Region 5 administrator Debra Shore said Sunday. “Tomorrow (Monday) morning Norfolk Southern will also begin shipping solid waste to the heritage incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio.”

Concerns over exposure to the toxic material have continued, with some residents telling NewsNation they suffered from headaches, skin irritation and numbness.

Shore said Sunday the EPA has screened 578 homes so far and the agency has not found anything that exceeds the agency’s safety standards.

She added the agency will continue providing air and water screenings to anyone within the evacuation zone.

Additionally, authorities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are planning to stay in Ohio for “as long as needed” to answer questions and listen to residents of East Palestine who remain concerned.

Currently, there are 49 staff members on the ground supporting clean-up and screening efforts following the Feb. 3 Nortfolk Southern train derailment, according to FEMA region 5 administrator Tom Sivac.

“Our top priority remains to support and work with our local, state and federal partners to engage the community by providing information and resources to all impacted communities,” Sivac said.

Shore announced the EPA with other responding agencies will participate in a meeting open to the public later this week, no additional details were provided.

Administrators from the EPA and FEMA reminded residents that they can call the hotline at 886-361-0526, for information, guidance and services. FEMA will continue to hold press conferences daily at 4 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.