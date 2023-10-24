Watchdog group demands East Palestine testing records from EPA

FILE – In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(NewsNation) — A government watchdog group is requesting more records from the Environmental Protection Agency regarding chemical testing done in East Palestine, Ohio, following a train derailment and controlled burn that released toxic chemicals into the air, water and soil.

The Government Accountability Project has filed a new Freedom of Information Act request with the EPA, asking the agency to expedite the processing of information on dioxins and other chemicals of concern in the town. The group is also asking for records of and test results regarding chemicals spilled and burned as well as any communication about dioxins and acrolein.

This is the second FOIA request from the group. The first FOIA requested information on dioxins and other chemicals spilled and burned along with a fee waiver for the documents. The EPA estimated the original request would not be filled until April 2024.

The EPA assured residents it was safe to return shortly after first responders initiated a controlled burn of the derailed Norfolk Southern train. The burn was done out of the fear tanker cars carrying hazardous chemicals could explode, and residents close to the derailment site were evacuated.

NewsNation reported on independent test results conducted after the agency told residents it was safe to return. Testers told NewsNation they found high levels of dioxins and other chemicals in the air, soil and water, in some cases reporting results thousands of times higher than controls.

Dioxins are known as persistent organic pollutants because it takes a long time for the chemical to break down in the environment. They have been associated with cancer, reproductive problems and can damage the immune system.

Despite government assurances there is no danger from chemicals in the area, residents of East Palestine have reported health problems, including seizures, after returning to the area.

“Scientists have raised concerns about the Norfolk Southern’s unconventional dioxin testing methods that were approved by the EPA. Meanwhile, the people of East Palestine continue to suffer from horrific health symptoms that began after the train derailment and controlled burn of vinyl chloride and other chemicals. Residents cannot wait six more months for transparency from the EPA,” said Lesley Pacey, environmental investigator with the Government Accountability Project.