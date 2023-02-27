More water woes for East Palestine after grocery recall

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (NewsNation) — There were long lines for bottled water on Monday as many residents of East Palestine remain skeptical about what’s coming out of their faucets.

Community members are trying to get as many bottles as they can get their hands on after the Norfolk Southern train derailment and subsequent controlled burn which sent toxic chemicals into the air.

But some are even worried about the bottled water.

The Pittsburg-based grocer Giant Eagle has pulled some of its store-brand bottled water off the shelves.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Giant Eagle has made the decision to remove all gallon-size-or-greater Giant Eagle brand spring water products sourced from the Salineville facility from our store shelves until further notice while we continue to evaluate ongoing testing and potential impacts to the spring source,” a statement read in part.

The Salineville, Ohio, facility is about 25 miles from East Palestine.

FILE – A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. West Virginia’s water utility says it’s taking precautionary steps following the derailment of a train hauling chemicals that later sent up a toxic plume in Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

“The Salineville facility also informed (Giant Eagle) that a third-party lab has been regularly testing Salineville’s raw water sources and finished products and has not found any evidence that the water has been negatively impacted by the Feb. 3 incident.”

Most residents who spoke with NewsNation said they appreciate the caution from Giant Eagle.