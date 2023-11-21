Shooter ID’d, bodycam footage released in Ohio Walmart shooting

(NewsNation) — Police have identified the gunman who opened fire inside an Ohio Walmart on Monday, injuring four people.

Beavercreek acting Police Chief Capt. Chad Lindsey released new details about the shooting during a news conference Tuesday afternoon and identified the dead shooter as Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, of Dayton. The only information police released about the shooter was that he was a white male.

The police department said in a Facebook post Tuesday that three females and one male were injured in the shooting. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, one remained in critical condition, while the other three were stable.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar says the department believes those shot were shoppers.

The shooter is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities said Jones used a .45-caliber long gun.

Police on Tuesday also released body camera footage of the police response to the shooting. It can be viewed in the player above.

Walmart said the store will be closed “until further notice.” The company said it will continue to pay employees affected by the shooting.

“We are grieving and investigating this specific shooting,” said Bob Stone, mayor of Beavercreek.

