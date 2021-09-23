BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A Ohio woman is facing several charges, including theft, for stealing a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase.

The incident happened Sept. 16 around 12:30 p.m., in Broadview Heights, about 15 miles outside of Cleveland. Police were sent to Mary C. Tolar’s home due to calls she made to 911 dispatchers.

A police report states Tolar called 911 several times and started to yell and swear at dispatchers. A neighbor also called police saying Tolar was trying to get a car from other neighbors.

When police first arrived at her home, she would not open the door. The officer walked around the home, and then went back to the door. A few moments later, he realized his cruiser was gone.

Reports state Tolar went out another door, “got into the patrol car through an open window,” and fled.

She led police on a brief pursuit. Once officers were able to get the vehicle stop, she got out of the cruiser and ran.

Police say she was running straight toward oncoming traffic on I-77 North. Officers were able to arrest her before she got hurt.

Tolar was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

According to Parma Municipal Court records, bond was set at $25,000. She is due back in court soon to face the charges.