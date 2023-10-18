Oklahoma HS football coach charged with outraging public decency

RINGLING, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma high school principal and head football coach has been charged following allegations of verbal and physical abuse to student-athletes on the team, as first reported by The Oklahoman.

Philip Koons is now charged with Outraging Public Decency for ‘willfully and wrongfully committing an act that was injurious to public morals by using profane, degrading and derogatory language towards student athletes under his supervision’ between August 2021 and February 2023.

Parent concerns revolving around Koons were brought up in the Ringling School Board meeting on February 13, 2023.

“This man’s abusive power wreaks psychological torture on these students. For two years, my son has begged us to stay quiet for fear of retaliation especially after having to do the naked up downs,” said a mom.

The “up downs” are referring to burpees where a person jumps up and then jumps down into a push-up before jumping back up for another.

The mom also claims Koons called her son derogatory names like “p***y.”

Despite the allegations, the school voted 5-0 to renew Koons’s contract during that meeting.

By February 22, the Oklahoma State Department of Education told News 4 Koons was officially placed on leave.

“Phil Koons of Ringling Public Schools has officially been put on paid administrative leave while an ongoing criminal investigation about the allegations and concerns brought against him is completed. We will continue to monitor the investigation as we have since the beginning, and support Superintendent Kent Southward’s decision,” said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

During that time, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was investigating the allegations against Koons.

Despite that investigation, Koons was reinstated as of June 1.

The OSBI completed its investigation and handed over the findings to the Jefferson County District Attorney in May.

Koons’ status with the school following the charge is unknown, however, he still listed in the Ringling High School faculty directory as principal.