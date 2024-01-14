Oklahoma teen believed to be first to beat Tetris, meets creator

(NewsNation) — In a groundbreaking feat, 13-year-old Willis Gibson from Oklahoma has defied expectations by conquering the classic video game Tetris, a task previously believed achievable only by artificial intelligence.

“I was really trying to go and beat the game. And the way I did that was just surviving as long as I can and hope,” Willis said during an interview on “NewsNation Prime.”

Tetris, renowned for its progressively challenging gameplay involving the strategic rotation and placement of differently shaped blocks within a rectangular space, has long stood as an impervious fortress for human players. Willis, however, pushed the boundaries of the game to an extent never seen before, surpassing the limits that were once reserved for AI algorithms.

The victorious moment, he described, was marked by pure shock. “I didn’t think I got it and it was very exciting.”

Willis had been honing his Tetris skills for two and a half years, culminating in a single game that lasted 40 minutes. “I’ve had a few games make it really far in, and I didn’t start getting nervous until I got pretty close,” Willis shared, revealing the composure that guided him through the intense gameplay.

Following his victory, Willis found himself in a surprise conversation with the creator of Tetris. “It was a surprise. And it was just completely exciting. And I didn’t expect it. So when I saw Alexey, it was just amazing,” he expressed.

Looking ahead, Willis revealed his aspirations, stating, “I’m looking to play Super Mario Bros., and if I play at a high level, then that’d be really cool. And I’m hoping to get into some sort of engineering.”