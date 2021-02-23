On heels of Coast Guard rescue, Lake Erie ice to become more dangerous this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following the rescue of 10 people from ice floes that broke away at Edgewater Park at Lake Erie, there are renewed reminders about the dangers of venturing off land.

There is 85% ice coverage on the lake right now, according to NewsNation affiliate WJW.

The ice is also going to start melting quickly as we are going to see a full week with above-freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says to simply, “Stay off the ice.”

Anyone who steps foot on the ice risks drifting from shore, which puts themselves and first responders in danger.

The start of the week is expected to be especially windy. Wind gusts up to 35 mph can cause the ice to break away from the shore.