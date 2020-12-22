Owner finds dog stolen during 2012 home invasion after 8 year search

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — If you’ve ever lost a pet then you know the feeling that drove Julia Nemeth to find her dog.

According to a press release from the Humane Society of Summit County, Nemeth’s companion ‘Junior’ was taken during a home invasion in Barberton, Ohio in 2012.

Nemeth scoured local animal shelter pictures and found pet postings online since then.

Turns out, Junior had been going by the name “Buddy” during his Humane Society visits. He had been adopted and returned three times.

Nemeth saw him on the website and she went in to see if it was Junior.

Nemeth had given him special training with hand signals that helped the two develop a strong bond.

According to the humane society, Junior remembered the hand signal commands.

“I can’t believe Junior is home. He carried me through challenges of my life and to have him back means everything to me,” Nemeth said.

Junior is now adjusting to children and the family’s other dog.

They say he loves playing catch with Nemeth’s son in their big backyard.