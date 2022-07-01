Owner gives up his small-town newspaper to fight in Ukraine

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. (NewsNation) — The publisher of a small newspaper in Minnesota said he gave away his paper so he could join Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russia.

Lee Zion, owner of the Lafayette Nicollet Ledger in Nicollet County, is a Navy veteran and former publisher of the Ledger. He said he was inspired to join the Ukrainians after seeing the images coming out of Eastern Europe.

“I saw those images and I heard the lies,” said Zion. “I just couldn’t stand it; couldn’t stand sitting at my desk typing anymore.”

As to what exactly he plans to do once he arrives there, he said that’s up to them.

“I applied to the Territorial Defence Force,” he said. “They requested a photocopy of my passport. I filled out the questionnaire, I submitted to a bunch of questions. And just this week I was finally accepted.”

Zion said his last day in the U.S. will be either July 24 or 25.

Watch the full interview with Zion in the player above.