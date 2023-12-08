Panda Express employees punched, stabbed over food quality

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man is accused of stabbing and punching Panda Express employees over the quality of his food. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Phillip Person, 33, with felony assault and weapons charges.

Witnesses tell police that Person got into an argument with employees over the food and punched the female employee in the head. The restaurant’s manager and a male employee were able to get the irate customer outside. That is when Person is accused of stabbing the male employee.

Police were called to the restaurant on South Hanley Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who works at Panda Express stabbed in the back. A female employee had been punched in the head. The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation of his injuries and was released later.

The suspect drove off in a work truck. He was stopped and arrested nearby on Eager Road at Musick Memorial Drive. Investigators took a knife into evidence.