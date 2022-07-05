Parents of 2-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting

Members of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team Unit investigate on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, Ill., less than 24 hours after a gunman killed several people and wounded dozens more by firing a high-powered rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade, Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

(NewsNation) — Both parents of a 2-year-old boy were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday, authorities confirmed to WGN.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, a married couple from Highland Park, were among the seven victims whose deaths officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The husband and wife leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, according to a GoFundMe online.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the GoFundMe reads.

The 2-year-old boy was found with a stranger amid the chaos before he was taken in by a couple, Dana and Greg Ring, according to an interview with CBS-2 Chicago.

The couple took the boy to the fire department and he was later reunited with his grandparents at a hospital.

Now, Aiden will be cared for by his grandparents, the GoFundMe says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $260,000.