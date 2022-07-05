Parents of 2-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting

(NewsNation) — Both parents of a 2-year-old boy were killed after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park on Monday, authorities confirmed to WGN.
Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, a married couple from Highland Park, were among the seven victims whose deaths officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The husband and wife leave behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, according to a GoFundMe online.
“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” the GoFundMe reads.
The 2-year-old boy was found with a stranger amid the chaos before he was taken in by a couple, Dana and Greg Ring, according to an interview with CBS-2 Chicago.
The couple took the boy to the fire department and he was later reunited with his grandparents at a hospital.
Now, Aiden will be cared for by his grandparents, the GoFundMe says.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $260,000.