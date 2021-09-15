Photos: Fire destroys dozens of cars at Indianapolis auto yard

WXIN Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Firefighters say more than three dozen cars caught fire Wednesday morning at an Indianapolis auto yard.

Crews used tanker trucks to bring water deep into the auto yard. Once the water supply was established, crews had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were dispatched around 1:45 a.m. to Insurance Auto Auctions. IFD found about 40 cars on fire when crews arrived at the location.

Heavy fire destroyed the cars, IFD said.

No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation. IFD said the company was looking into the possibility that a lightning strike from thunderstorms overnight may have started the fire.

