Pier collapses at University of Wisconsin, 25 injured

(NewsNation) — A pier at the University of Wisconsin’s Madison campus collapsed over the holiday weekend, injuring at least 25 people.

On Monday, 60 to 80 people were reportedly on the pier on Lake Mendota when it collapsed. Onlookers caught the scene on video as the crowded pier suddenly gave way.

The pier, which is owned by the university, was scheduled to be taken down for maintenance this week. Officials have not said if the number of people on the pier exceeded the maximum capacity.

Twenty-five people were injured, all with minor injuries. Five people were treated at the scene by paramedics and one transported to the hospital. First responders reported many were already swimming back to shore when they arrived.

A dive team searched the area and confirmed that no one drowned or was trapped during the collapse.

According to Wisconsin Union, the area was not staffed with lifeguards at the time of the collapse. The university said an investigation will be conducted into the incident.