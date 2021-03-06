Pipe goes through driver’s windshield on interstate

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio motorist survived a scary incident after a large pipe went crashing through their windshield.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received reports of an object lying on Interstate 75 northbound, near the Wooster Street exit in Bowling Green, around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

Officials were en-route to the area when they were informed of a vehicle crash in the same area.

When troopers arrived, they found a Mercedes-Benz with a pipe in the windshield. Officials say the pipe was lying in the road and had been kicked up by another vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old Sylvania, Ohio woman, was not injured in the crash.

OSHP reminds motorists to ensure they secure loads on their vehicles before driving, for the safety of everyone on the road.