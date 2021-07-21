Police: 14-year-old boy killed, 9 others shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGN-TV) — Ten people were shot and a 14-year-old boy died from his injuries Wednesday night in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

At around 6 p.m. police located five people shot, including two teens, in the 3300 block of South Douglas.

At that scene, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both shot in the head. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Stroger and the 16-year-old was transported in grave condition.

Three others, two 24-year-old men and a 22-year-old man, were shot and transported in stable condition.

Approximately ten minutes later in the 1400 block of South Ridgeway, three teen boys, ages 14, 15, and 17, were shot and transported in good condition. An 18-year-old man was transported in critical condition and a 22-year-old man was transported in good condition.

At this time, police do not know if the shootings were related.

“This is becoming an effort where we’re going to need an all hands-on-deck approach,” CPD Deputy Chief Ernest Cato said. “That approach is going to involve our community…our community who has cell phone photos, who has Facebook information, we’re going to need your help.”

No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

