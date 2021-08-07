Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.
The officers were in “serious-to-critical” condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
