Police: 2 dead in shooting at Lake Michigan beach pier

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men are dead, including the shooter, and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting on a beach in South Haven, Michigan. Police believe the shooting was random.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday. South Haven sits along Lake Michigan in the southwest part of the state.

A Jet Ski near the pier was also hit by a bullet, Thompson said, but the person on the Jet Ski was not injured.

Thompson said the shooter died by suicide.

NewsNation affiliate WOOD has a camera over South Beach. It shows that as the situation was unfolding, people fled the pier and some on the beach hid behind flood barriers.

“It is rare overall to have random acts of violence and it is very unsettling,” Thompson said. “Very unusual for our area.”

Thompson confirmed to WOOD that there is no longer an active threat.

She said that the top priority for police is to identify the two victims.

Both piers and the South Beach parking lot are closed as police investigate. The North Beach is still open.

The Black River Channel was closed as dive teams looked for evidence in the water. It has since been reopened.

Police have found the shooter’s vehicle, Thompson said.