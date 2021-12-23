Police: 4 shot at suburban Chicago mall; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. (NewsNation Now) — Two people are in custody after a shooting injured four at a suburban Chicago mall Thursday evening, police confirmed.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. CT at Oakbrook Center mall as Christmas shoppers filled stores.

“I was by Nordstrom, and then all of a sudden people just started screaming and yelling and you just heard boom boom boom, you know, everywhere,” one witness said.

Authorities believe there was a shootout between two individuals, with one suspect injured.

Three people who were shot may have been bystanders hit by ricocheting bullets. All victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Another witness told NewsNation Prime she was in a parking garage with her five-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter when they saw people running. They told the family to take cover in their car.

“My daughter was like, oh my god, mom, that man has a gun,” the witnesses, whose first name is Jamara, said on Prime. “And I started screaming.”

Her daughter witnessed police arrest one of the suspects.

“People were running, they were panicking, they were crying,” Jamara said. “It was extremely scary.”

Officers are currently working to clear the outdoor mall, which is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago.

“We all were pretty shaken up, but we’re doing good now that we’re not, you know, at the mall anymore,” Jamara said. “It was something that we never would expect to see, you know, at Oakbrook mall. It literally caught us off guard”

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.