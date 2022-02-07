Police arrest Wisconsin man, fugitive from FBI Ten Most Wanted list

(NewsNation Now) — Police have arrested a Wisconsin man and one of the FBIs most wanted fugitives who they said evaded law enforcement for 16 years after opening fire at a park and killing two people.

Acting on a public tip, officers on Feb. 3 arrested 48-year-old Octaviano Juarez-Corro in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, according to an FBI news release.

Juarez-Corro, of Milwaukee, was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Sept. 8, 2021, in connection with a double homicide and multiple attempted homicides in Milwaukee, according to the news release. Authorities allege that on May 29, 2006, Juarez-Corro shot and killed two people and wounded three others at a large holiday picnic.

He’s accused of entering South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan, where hundreds of people were gathered for a Memorial Day picnic, including many families with children. Juarez-Corro then approached a friend of his estranged wife’s and began a conversation, according to the news release.

Shortly after entering the park, Juarez-Corro allegedly pulled out a gun and began firing, killing two people. His wife survived despite suffering two gunshot wounds in the chest, according to the release.

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates all of the efforts by the FBI and assisting law enforcement agencies involved in the apprehension of Octaviano Juarez-Corro,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. said. “With his capture, we are one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims’ families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident.”

Juarez-Corro was the 525th person to be placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which was established in 1950.