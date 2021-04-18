Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 16: A group of crime scene investigators gather to speak in the parking lot of a FedEx SmartPost on April 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The area is the scene of a mass shooting at FedEx Ground Facility that left at least eight people dead and five wounded on the evening of April 15. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday that two assault rifles used in Thursday’s mass shooting were purchased legally by the shooter in 2020.

According to police, during the shooting at FedEx Ground-Plainfield Operation Center, suspect Brandon Hole was witnessed using two assault rifles in the shooting that left eight people dead and several others injured.

Both rifles were found on Hole after he was discovered deceased in the business from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms conducted a trace on these two firearms and learned both were purchased legally by Hole in July and September of 2020.

On Saturday, several vigils took place across Indianapolis in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).