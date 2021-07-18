Police: Bomb threat closed Mackinac Bridge for 3 hours

FILE – In a Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, pedestrians walk the Mackinac Bridge on during the 62nd annual Labor Day Bridge Walk in Mackinaw City, Mich. A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, July 18, 2021, authorities said. The Mackinac Bridge Authority said nothing was after an extensive search. (AP Photo/John L. Russell, File)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — A bomb scare closed the bridge connecting Michigan’s two peninsulas for about three hours on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Law enforcement notified the Mackinac Bridge Authority of the threat and the bridge was closed in both directions around 2:15 p.m., the authority said in a tweet.

The Michigan State and Mackinaw City police investigated. Nothing was found after an “extensive search,” the authority said, and the bridge was reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

The more than 26,300-foot structure is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.

