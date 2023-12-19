Police: Bridal shop owner charged after scamming customer out of wedding dress

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A bridal shop owner who allegedly scammed a customer out of a wedding dress has been charged, police report.

According to the Arlington Heights Police Department, investigators received a complaint that the owner of the Ava Nicole Bridal Shop failed to deliver an ordered wedding gown after a custom fitting on Wednesday, March 1.

After paying $2,310, the store owner allegedly told the victim that the gown would be delivered ahead of their late summer wedding date. However, according to investigators, the store owner postponed three fitting appointments, ceased all communication with the customer, vacated the Arlington Heights store and changed their phone numbers, leaving the customer in the dark and without a gown.

Additionally, investigators discovered that the store owner’s retail account with the gown’s manufacturer had been closed for a year due to non-payment of invoices.

The store owner, 43-year-old Monique Pruitt, of Palatine, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 15.

Pruitt has been charged with one count of theft by deception. She will next appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 19.