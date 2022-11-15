(NewsNation) — Police are still investigating after four University of Idaho students were found dead inside a home near the Moscow campus Monday.

Authorities have called the deaths suspected homicides. No one is in custody yet, but police say there is no threat to the community and are asking people with information to come forward.

Moscow police got a call around noon Monday for a report of an unconscious individual in a home one mile away from the university. When they went inside, law enforcement found the four students’ bodies.

The Idaho Statesman reports that the killings may have happened around 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. Sunday Pacific time, but police said they didn’t receive the initial report until almost noon that day.

A cause of death has not been revealed. The victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves, according to a Facebook post by the university president.

Chapin was a freshman and member of Sigma Chi fraternity who was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management. Mogen was a senior who was studying marketing and in Pi Beta Phi sorority; Kernodle, also in Pi Beta Phi and a junior, majored in marketing as well. Goncalves was a senior member of Alpha Phi sorority and a general studies major.

“Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances,” University President Scott Green said on Facebook.

The university would not say how or if the victims all knew each other.

Counselors and security are being provided around campus by the University of Idaho, and classes were canceled Monday.

“I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on Nov. 13, which claimed the lives of four of our community members,” Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said. “It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we all are seeking answers that are not yet available.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.