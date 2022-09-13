Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Chicago park

Police car with focus on siren lights. Beautiful siren lights activated in full mission activity. Policemen with patrol car in intervention operation at crime place. Emergency lights flashing on patrol car.

(NewsNation) — One person was killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a park Tuesday night on the south side of Chicago, police said.

The shooting was preceded by an altercation between two groups of adults at Washington Park, the Chicago Police Department said. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 7:45 p.m.

CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said on Twitter ambulances took victims to the University of Chicago Hospital. Aside from the one fatality, the conditions of the other six victims were unknown.

NewsNation affiliate WGN reported that no bystanders were struck. Police could not confirm reports that there was a ball game happening at the time of the shooting.

No suspects were in custody and police were continuing to collect evidence at the scene.