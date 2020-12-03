Police rescue wallaroo from Illinois River

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers from the Peru Police Department managed to rescue a wallaroo on the loose in the LaSalle County city after it was found in the Illinois River Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the wallaroo is a male named Wally. Wallaroos are an intermediate in size between kangaroos and wallabies.

Neighbors documented what they saw through photos and videos as Wally made his way across the town. Police, fire, and citizens tracked Wally around Peru, which is southwest of Chicago, for two hours.

Eventually, Wally ended up in the Illinois River before being pulled out by Peru Police and rushed to a local veterinarian.

Wally is lawfully owned and possessed by a state permit. Police are asking residents to send Wally good vibes for a quick recovery.