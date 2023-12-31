Police search for 17-year-old boy missing for nearly a month

CHICAGO — Police say a search is underway for a teen boy who has been missing for nearly a month.

According to Chicago police, officers are searching for 17-year-old Zion Alvarez, who has been missing since Dec. 1.

Officers say Alvarez was last seen in the 6800 block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Police say the teen boy, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-11 and weighs around 115 pounds.

According to police, Alvarez was last seen wearing a black coat, a black Polo shirt and khaki pants, but he may now be wearing a white coat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Zion Alvarez is asked to call CPD Area 1 SVU at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.