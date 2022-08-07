Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

This 2019 image provided by the FBI shows Stephen Marlow, a suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, who has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night, Aug. 6, 2022, that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kan.. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings. (FBI via AP)

(NewsNation) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said.

Butler Township police chief John Porter announced that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody in Lawrence, Kansas, around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.

Officers were called to the Ohio neighborhood shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said.

The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two separate homes where they lived, near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.

Porter said all four of the victims died on the scene.

Porter called the shootings “the first violent crime in this neighborhood in recent memory” and said investigators were trying to determine a motive and whether “mental illness played any role.”

NewsNation affiliate WDTN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.