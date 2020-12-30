Prisoner who escaped when transport driver stopped at McDonald’s arrested

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WGN) — A prisoner who escaped while the transport vehicle he was in stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru has been captured in Indiana.

Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County, Indiana, to face a murder charge on December 14.

Lake County sheriff’s officials announced Taylor was arrested Wednesday morning in East Chicago and is in police custody.

“Our officers worked around the clock over the Christmas holiday and investigated every possible lead to bring this fugitive back into custody,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. “Our officers were able to utilize a wide range of resources including surveillance technology in the search for Taylor.”

Martinez thanked the number of federal, state and local agencies who helped track Taylor, including the US Marshalls Service, Indiana State Police, Chicago Police Department, Hammond Police Department, East Chicago Police Department and Gary Police Department.

Video showed him escaping from an SUV, contracted by REDI Transports, in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Gary, Indiana. He somehow freed himself from a leg brace and takes off across the street.

Taylor is wanted on a murder charge in East Chicago.