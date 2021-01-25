Prominent Chicago pastor Michael Pfleger facing second child sex abuse allegation, archdiocese says

Father Michael Pfleger speaks as he introduces Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan at St. Sabina Catholic Church in Chicago, Illionis on May 9, 2019. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Archdiocese of Chicago is investigating a second allegation of child sexual abuse made against prominent pastor Father Michael Pfleger, church officials confirmed Sunday.

According to the archdiocese, Pfleger faces a second accusation of abuse from the brother of an individual who also filed a complaint in early January accusing the pastor of child sexual abuse that allegedly took place more than 40 years ago.

Pfleger has been the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood since 1981 but stepped aside on Jan. 5 after the archdiocese revealed it was investigating the first allegation.

Since then, Pfleger has remained out of the public eye and relatively silent other than a statement posted to social media where he said he was, “devastated, hurt and yes angry.”

“Pray also for the person, my life is more than a 40 year old accusation, and on that and my Faith I will stand,” Pfleger said.

He has continued to receive support from parishioners at St. Sabina and activists who worked alongside Pfleger on anti-violence and other issues for decades.

The initial accusation is being investigated by the archdiocese, Department of Child and Family Services and Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.