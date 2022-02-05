MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Protests erupted in Minneapolis Saturday despite sub-freezing temperatures.

Demonstrators demanded police accountability and transparency in the investigation of the shooting death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, who his parents said was “executed” after he was startled from a deep sleep and reached for a legal firearm to protect himself.

Locke’s family said he had no criminal record, and he had a license and concealed carry permit for the gun, which they said he had for protection because he worked in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area as a driver for a food delivery service.

They believe Locke, who they say was a deep sleeper, was startled when the officer kicked the couch inside his cousin’s apartment. The officer did not know who was on the couch, they said, and that’s when Locke grabbed for his gun and an officer fired.

Authorities identified Mark Hanneman as the officer who shot Locke. He’s currently on administrative leave.

A 14-second body camera snippet of the incident released by police Thursday shows an officer using a key to unlock the door and enter, followed by at least four officers in uniform and protective vests, time-stamped at about 6:48 a.m. After they open the door, they repeatedly shout, “Police, search warrant!” They also shout “Hands!” and “Get on the ground!” The video shows an officer kick a sectional sofa, and Locke, who was wrapped in a comforter on the sofa, begins to move, holding a pistol. Three shots are heard, and the video ends.

Records released by the city show Hanneman was hired in 2015, and include three complaints, all closed without discipline, but give no details. Data on the citizen group Communities United Against Police Brutality’s website showed a fourth complaint, in 2018, that remains open. No details are given.

Further complicating the investigation, police confirmed Locke was not named in the search warrant and have released few details about the circumstance of the homicide investigation in neighboring St. Paul it’s connected to — saying it’s been sealed to uphold the integrity of the investigation.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey imposed a moratorium on no-knock warrants Friday. Frey said while the moratorium is in place, he and police leadership will review and revise department policy with the help of two experts who helped shape Breonna’s Law, the ban on no-knock warrants that was imposed in Louisville, Kentucky, following the death of Breonna Taylor in a botched raid at her home in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.