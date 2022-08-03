WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) speaks as Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) (2nd L) and House Republican Conference Vice Chair Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-KS) look on during a news briefing after a House Republican Conference meeting February 24, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. House GOP held the meeting to discuss the Republican agenda. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed in a car crash along with three others near Nappanee, Ind. Wednesday, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday at an intersection of SR 19 and SR 119 in Indiana, when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line, striking the SUV carrying Walorski, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

Two others traveling in the SUV were killed with Walorski, 58. The lone passenger of the other vehicle was also killed.

The other victims have been identified as Emma Thompson, 28; Zachery Potts, 27; and Edith Schmucker, 56. Schmucker was driving the vehicle that struck the SUV.

Walorski has been a member of Congress since 2012. She was the highest ranking Republican on the House Ethics Committee.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) released a statement on Twitter saying in part: “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 13: U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) (2nd L) speaks as Vice President Mike Pence (L) listens during a meeting between President Donald Trump and congressional members in the Cabinet Room of the White House February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump held a meeting with congressional members to discuss trade. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg released the following statement: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents.”

Former Vice President and Governor of Indiana Mike Pence tweeted ” Karen Pence and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.