(NewsNation) — Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed in a car crash along with three others near Nappanee, Ind. Wednesday, according to the local sheriff’s office.
The crash happened at 12:32 p.m. Wednesday at an intersection of SR 19 and SR 119 in Indiana, when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line, striking the SUV carrying Walorski, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
Two others traveling in the SUV were killed with Walorski, 58. The lone passenger of the other vehicle was also killed.
The other victims have been identified as Emma Thompson, 28; Zachery Potts, 27; and Edith Schmucker, 56. Schmucker was driving the vehicle that struck the SUV.
Walorski has been a member of Congress since 2012. She was the highest ranking Republican on the House Ethics Committee.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal.) released a statement on Twitter saying in part: “She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her and her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg released the following statement: “I’m shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and the other victims of this terrible crash. Though we came from very different places politically, she was always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents.”
Former Vice President and Governor of Indiana Mike Pence tweeted ” Karen Pence and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.