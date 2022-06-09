(NewsNation) — Abbott Laboratories learned of concerning issues at its Sturgis, Michigan infant-formula plant months earlier than previously publicly known, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, a complaint was filed with the U.S. Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s whistleblower protection program by a former Abbott employee in February 2021. Allegations included equipment in disrepair and formula being released for consumption without proper safety testing.

These complaint details offer a more complete picture of the timeline leading up to the February 2022 Sturgis plant shutdown — a full year after the initial claim was reportedly filed with OSHA. The has been a major contributor to the severe U.S. baby-formula shortage, as the factory produced about one-fifth of the infant formula in the U.S.

Abbott restarted production in Sturgis this weekend under tight regulatory oversight.

The baby formula shortage is expected to continue through July. To combat this, President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to bring close to 50 million bottles of formula to the U.S. from overseas.

A United Airlines flight will land in Washington, D.C. Thursday with 70 cases of formula, which equates to almost 270,000 bottles.