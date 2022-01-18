Report: Multiple fatalities reported after fire at Wisconsin senior home

KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people have died after a fire at a senior apartment complex in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, according to reports from The Kenosha News.

Details about the fire, which was reported at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, are unknown at this time. The fire started in Saxony Manor community.

Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible individuals ages 62 years and older, according to its website.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

