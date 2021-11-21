Live update: Police provide details after more than 20 injured at Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — More than 20 people were injured when the driver of an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in a Milwaukee suburb, according to the city’s police chief.

Waukesha police Chief Dan Thompson said authorities have identified a person of interest in the case and a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. He said some of those injured were taken by police to hospitals, and others were taken by family members.

Thompson said there are no further threats.

A news conference near the parade route is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CST.

Video in the player below, which was streamed live by the city on Facebook, shows a red SUV speed through the parade.

Another video shows the SUV striking what appears to be members of a marching band and several others along the parade route before driving on. The sound of the marching band heard before the SUV approaches is replaced by screams.

A woman told Fox6 TV station the SUV hit a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old. She said the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and checking on those injured, Fox6 reported.

According to the local CBS affiliate, witnesses also reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told The Associated Press that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Tenorio said he saw about 10 people, children and adults, on the ground who appeared to have been hit by the vehicle.

“It just happened so fast,” he said. “It was pretty horrifying.”

Waukesha police posted to Facebook on Sunday evening asking people to avoid the downtown area.

According to police, a family reunification center is located at the Metro Transit Center.

WAUKESHA, WI – NOVEMBER 21: Police and emergency personnel work on a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. According to reports, an SUV drove through pedestrians at a holiday parade, killing at least one and injuring 20 more. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.