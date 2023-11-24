Residents rattled after derailed train sparks fire in Kentucky

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Empty railroad tracks stand at the CSX Oak Point Yard, a freight railroad yard on October 11, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The country’s largest railroad unions announced that they have rejected its deal with freight railroads. The union has said the deal doesn’t do enough to address the lack of paid sick time or improve working conditions. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The derailment of a chemical train in a town in Kentucky created a fire and a sense of fear among residents in Rockcastle County this week.

“Our homes are empty, people are scared…people needed medicine if they didn’t bring it, a scar situation all the way around,” said resident Cindy Bradley, who evacuated after the derailment.

Sixteen cars derailed, including several carrying molten sulfur, which turns to sulfur dioxide when it’s burned. Exposure can cause respiratory problems, depending on the length of exposure, according to the EPA’s website.

“It was like as soon as he opened the back door to come in, the chemical hit me and I had a real bad asthma attack,” said resident Evelyn Gray.

The rail operator, CSX is responding, noting that the fire has been extinguished and people can return to thier homes.

“Specialized equipment has been deployed to conduct air monitoring in the area and local authorities have determined it safe for residents to return to their homes,” they said in a statement.

The EPA has also been monitoring the situation.

“Sulfur dioxide gas from the fire was detected in the town of Livingston 1.5 miles away, resulting in the decision by local officials to expand the recommended evacuation. The fire has been extinguished and no sulfur dioxide has been detected in the town,” they said in a statement.

The agency added it is testing the water and air, and no contaminants had reached the surface water.

There have been 742 train derailments through October of this year.