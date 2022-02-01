One student dead, one critical after shooting near Minnesota school

(NewsNation Now) — One student is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting near a Minnesota school, local authorities said Tuesday. Police are searching for suspects in the case.

Local and federal authorities responded to a shooting that occurred at 12:07 p.m. on the sidewalk near the front entrance of the South Education Center in Richfield, Minnesota.

The two injured students were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment where one succumbed to injuries. The suspects fled immediately and a search is underway, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said in a press conference.

The South Education Center, located in the 7400 block of South Penn Avenue, is a school serving special needs students and has an enrollment of about 200. A reunification site was set up and students were being bussed to the spot Tuesday afternoon, the school posted on its website.

Social media posts show some belongings scattered outside the school on a sidewalk and red stains can be seen in the snow.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms confirmed that the shooting occurred “near a school in Richfield,” the agency said in a tweet. “This is a developing situation.”

In a tweet, Gov. Tim Walz said, “I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement, and we are monitoring the situation closely.”

South Education Center is across the street from Richfield Middle School.

Richfield Middle School told parents in a letter that while the shooting occurred near the school “at no time were any RMS students in any danger.”

“Around noon today, police and emergency medical support personnel accidentally showed up outside Richfield Middle School in response to an emergency call from the South Education Center,” school officials wrote in the letter. “As soon as the mistake was realized, they left for the South Education Center.”

The school also told parents that officers had weapons drawn and were in bulletproof vests but it was “unlikely that many students witnessed the event, as they were in class at the time.”

Check back for details as this story is developing.