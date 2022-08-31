Rise in crime leading businesses, residents to flee Chicago

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — Amid concerns about the uptick in crime, some business owners and residents are so fed up that they’re preparing to flee downtown Chicago and move to the suburbs.

Many businesses and residents complained that crime used to be centralized in certain neighborhoods in the city. Now, it’s part of a trend seen across the city that has residents and businesses on edge, prompting business owners like Teresa Ging to move to the suburbs.

Ging’s downtown bakery, Sugar Bliss Cakes, was the victim of a brazen daylight robbery. In the video of the incident obtained by NewsNation, a man walks to the cash register, throws it on the ground and then tries grabbing a purse on his way out.

Ging said she was hosting a woman’s networking event at the time of the incident; however, this wasn’t the first one. Crimes like this happen at least once a month.

Crime in Chicago is up nearly 40% compared to this time last year, according to Chicago Police Department crime statistics. Robberies are up 19%, burglaries are up 29%, theft is up 65%, and vehicle theft is up 62%.

A couple was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night near the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

Another couple was robbed at gunpoint hours later in Bucktown; they tried to run, but the woman tripped.

“I’m angry, I’m upset, I’m dealing with the trauma after this,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified on camera.

In just seconds, they stole the man’s phone and wallet and then ran off.

“All the windows open and you immediately see people with guns,” she said. “We live in a world-class city, it’s a shame that people are going to be afraid to live here, police are overwhelmed.”

Meanwhile, at least 35 people were shot and nine killed across Chicago over the weekend. According to CPD crime statistics, murders were up this past week by 143% compared to this same week last year.