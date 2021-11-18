KENOSHA, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — A spokesperson for the Rittenhouse family said Thursday that they are “staying strong” as the jury deliberated for a third day without reaching a verdict.

“I’m not reading into it and nobody’s reading into how long it’s taking,” Dave Hancock said. “And I’m grateful that they’re taking their time on this.”

Unlike on previous days, the jury had no questions and no requests to view any evidence Thursday.

“I would suggest that they’re taking care in their decision right now,” Hancock said.

The defense has twice asked the judge to declare a mistrial, alleging that the prosecution asked improper questions of Kyle Rittenhouse during cross-examination and that they were given an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video.

“It was a very big difference,” Hancock said. “Huge difference. A quarter, a quarter as clear, you can’t see anything in the version provided to the defense. How can anybody think that their due process rights are being protected when they’re provided a substantially less clear video?”

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder has said the bid for a mistrial will have to be addressed if there is a guilty verdict. If Rittenhouse is acquitted, the dispute won’t matter. But if he is found guilty and the judge then declares a mistrial, that would essentially void the verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a turbulent night of protests that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white police officer.

“The facts are, this is not a political case,” Hancock said. “And this is not a case about racism, and it never has been. There was so many different, I’d say, factors last year with a upcoming presidential election. And just so much vitriolic stuff that is completely untrue that we’ve learned this week has been untrue.”

Prosecutors argued Rittenhouse instigated the bloodshed. He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

“He didn’t go down there to provoke anybody,” Hancock said.

The jury will return Friday morning to resume their deliberations.