KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 17: A demonstrator is arrested after attacking a couple of people outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberates for a second day in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on November 17, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faces homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, Wisc. (NewsNation Now) — Upwards of 50 protestors gathered outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin courthouse Wednesday as demonstrators on both sides waited for a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

For the most part, the two sides have kept it peaceful, but there have been flare-ups. Kenosha police say a man, 20, and a woman, 34, were arrested on disorderly conduct charges. The man was also charged with battery and resisting arrest.

An argument over a sign spilled into expletives among a different group of protesters.

“I just feel it in my heart and soul to demand justice for the victims: for Joseph [Rosenbaum], for Anthony [Huber], for Gaige [Grosskreutz],” Sandy Stadler told NewsNation.

However, whether those three men are legally considered victims depends on what the jury decides. Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial on homicide and attempted homicide charges for killing Rosenbaum and Huber and hurting Grosskreutz when he came to Kenosha during the protests in the summer of 2020. Rittenhouse argued the three men attacked him and he shot them in self-defense. Prosecutors said Rittenhouse was the aggressor.

He could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.

“I guess I don’t want the Rittenhouse family to feel like they are alone,” Steve Stewart told NewsNation. “They have been prosecuted by a (legal team) that is hell bent to appease the left. It is embarrassing.”

Despite the tension outside the courthouse, Kenosha’s nearby business district was calm. Businesses are open, but their owners are very much aware of what is going on.

Many of them are worried about destructive protests like the ones after Jacob Blake was killed in the summer of 2020.

“That night, it was like watching a purge happening,” Kathryn Roshe told NewsNation.

A charred sidewalk outside a strip of Kenosha businesses. (NewsNation)

A large charred spot remains on the sidewalk outside her business. Many nearby businesses were destroyed. The protesters those nights caused almost $30 million in property damage.

“This is my community,” Roshe said. “And I have babies. So the fact that I have to worry if my town and my children can be safe is not OK.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has 500 members of the National Guard on standby.