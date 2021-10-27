RV sales boost Indiana city back from the pandemic

ELKHART, Ind. (NewsNation Now) — Elkhart, the RV capital of the world, has thrived despite the ups and downs of the pandemic.

The “city with a heart” sits between Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis and has become a hot spot for homeowners.

“People are flocking in from all over the country,” realtor Susie Tucker said. “The housing in Elkhart is a lot more affordable.”

The median home is valued at about $200,000. The city is also seeing low unemployment rates and high wages.

“People are moving from big cities to our town and more people buying houses because there’s nothing to rent,” Tucker said.

The city doesn’t have enough homes or contractors to supplement the growth, so many have turned to recreational vehicles.

One company sold nearly 900 vehicles just this year. Many of the vehicles cost more than $180,000.

Many residents say the housing shortage is so bad that the day a house goes on the market, it goes into a bidding war with numbers significantly more than the asking price.