Second Chicago police officer dies by suicide this week

CHICAGO (WGN) — A second Chicago police officer has died by suicide this week.

Chicago police confirm a 38-year-old officer took his own life Friday night. He was a 15-year veteran of the force and a member of CPD’s gang unit.

On Monday, an officer died by suicide with a gunshot wound in a locker room of the 19th District police station.

That officer’s name was James Daly, a veteran of the department for 21 years. A casket draped in the Chicago flag arrived at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Monday morning.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown released the following statement Friday night.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that we are conducting a death investigation into the tragic loss of an active Chicago Police Department member. The member was discovered inside a residence located in the 22nd police district. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner; however, at this time, the death appears to be by suicide. As we grieve the loss of a dedicated and decorated 15-year department member, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his friends and family. I know the CPD community is mourning, and that grief is deep and long-lasting. I know that it’s hard to take care of yourself and to reach out. I also know that we need to do more to support each other – and we will. Chicago Police Supt. David Brown

The National Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255.