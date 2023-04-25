1 dead, fire under control after Illinois chemical plant explosion

(NewsNation) — At least one person is dead following an explosion at a chemical plant in Lemont, Illinois.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is on the scene of an explosion at Seneca Petroleum. One person as been confirmed dead and one transported to a hospital after an explosion and fire. The cause of the explosion is not confirmed, but initial reports indicate it may have been caused by an asphalt tank.

The fire is under control and fire personnel indicated it is not a hazmat situation and there is no danger to the public. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called to the scene.

ComEd is also on scene, as the explosion caused some power lines to come down.