Police: At least 2 killed in Indianapolis mall shooting

(NewsNation) — At least two people were killed and two more injured Sunday during a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis mall.

Police said the investigation is ongoing at the Greenwood Park Mall, according to NewsNation affiliate WXIN. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were also on scene assisting.

Indianapolis police said there is no known ongoing threat, and multiple agencies are working to clear the mall.

Greenwood, Indiana, is about 15 miles south of Indianapolis.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.